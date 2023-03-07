Hugh Grant says he “lost his temper” in mix-up on ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ set

Hugh Grant has admitted he got angry with a “nice local woman” while filming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The actor, who plays rogue character Forge Fitzwilliam in the upcoming fantasy film, said he thought the woman was a studio executive on the set, when she was actually a chaperone of a young child actor.

Speaking to Total Film (via Yahoo! Entertainment), Grant said: “I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better. Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible.”

Advertisement

Grant said he had to do “a lot of groveling” after realising his mistake. He added: “I did a Christian Bale.”

In 2009, Bale famously apologised after a tape leaked showing the actor yelling at cinematographer Shane Hurlbut on the set of Terminator: Salvation. The rant, which Bale has since described as “inexcusable”, was sparked by Hurlbut walking into the actor’s eyeline during a take.

Grant has been open about his past “tantrums” behind-the-scenes. In 2012, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart called Grant “the worst guest” and a “big pain in the ass”. Grant later said his behaviour backstage on the show was “unforgiveable” on Twitter.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the incident later, Grant said: “I did have a tantrum backstage. About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly he witnessed one.”

The actor stars alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The film is set to be released in cinemas on March 31.