Hugh Grant slams “over-promoted rubber bath toy” Boris Johnson over Parliament suspension plan

No mincing of words here

Hugh Grant has hit out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson following news that Parliament will be suspended next month.

Read More: 8 songs to soundtrack the Brexit apocalypse

The PM announced today (August 28) that the suspension will take place in September, just a few weeks ahead of the Brexit deadline. This means MPs will have less time to pass laws to halt a no-deal departure from the EU.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow labelled the move a “constitutional outrage” and said that its only purpose is to “stop [MPs] debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country.”

Now, actor Grant has taken to Twitter to respond to Johnson – and he isn’t holding back in airing his thoughts on the PM.

Retweeting a video of Johnson speaking today, Grant wrote: “You will not fuck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. Fuck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy.

“Britain is revolted by you and your little gang of masturbatory prefects.” See the tweet and video above.

Prime Minister Johnson had captioned his speech on his official Twitter account: “To invest in our NHS, deal with violent crime and cut the cost of living we need a Queen’s Speech.”

As the BBC reports, the request to suspend Parliament has now been approved – allowing the government’s suspension to begin no earlier than September 9, and no later than September 12 until October 14. Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31.

Yesterday, it was announced that Former Bucks Fizz member Jay Aston will be standing as an MP for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party. “I want to stand for the Brexit Party and fight to uphold democracy for the sake of the people,” said the singer.