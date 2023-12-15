Hugh Grant reveals how he became a BLACKPINK fan

Hugh Grant has revealed how he became a fan of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

The British actor recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as part of promotional efforts for the new feature film Wonka, which he stars in alongside Timothée Chalamet.

During the interview, Fallon brought up a tweet Hugh Grant had previously posted, where he called himself a “Blink”, which the name of BLACKPINK fandom. The actor then recalled how he ended up watching the group live and becoming a fan.

“I have a daughter who dragged me to this thing. Well, [K-pop] is not automatically a grumpy 63-year-old English man’s cup of tea,” Grant said. “But it was a huge [BLACKPINK] concert in Hyde Park in London, and she took me there.”

“What was fascinating [is that] she’s a very good girl. She’s a very good girl in school, she’s a very good girl at home. She’s marvelous. [But at the concert] she turned into a raving nutcase,” he added. “Suddenly, she’s got this hammer in her hand, [waving it around] crazy like this. It was like a possessed child, like The Exorcist.”

However, Grant said that after about an hour of watching BLACKPINK perform live, he too found himself waving around the group’s lightstick, just as his daughter was. “They were amazing. I love them,” he added.

Elsewhere during the interview, Chalamet made a surprise appearance disguised as an audience member, asking Grant about what it was like working with the Dune actor.