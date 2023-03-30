Hugh Grant reveals film he would erase from his career

Hugh Grant has shared what film he would scrub from his IMDb page.

The actor appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday (March 29), where he took part in the ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ segment opposite his Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves co-star Chris Pine.

During the segment where contestants have to either answer a personal question or eat questionable food placed in front of them, Grant was asked which film he would remove from his IMDb page.

With the option of eating a “worm and mayonnaise shepherd’s pie”, Grant replied: “The thing is, I would happily shred my CV because I specialised in being bad for decades really.”

He added: “As you know, as someone in the industry, it’s one thing for me to say that I was bad, but I can’t bring down the rest of the wonderful colleagues who worked with me on any film by saying it was bad, so that’s my dilemma.”

After a slight pause, Grant said: “The Lady And The Highwayman. Mid-Eighties, film made for television. I’m a highwayman, I’m meant to be sexy, low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg.

“When I’m tense, my voice goes up two octaves so Deputy Dawg would come leaping out of trees when a carriage went past and go, ‘Stand and deliver!’ And, it’s poor.”

Released in 1989, The Lady And The Highwayman starred Grant as Silver Blade opposite Lysette Anthony as Lady Panthea Vyne. It’s set in 17th century England during the restoration of King Charles II (played by Michael York) to the throne.

In a four-star review of Dungeons & Dragons, NME wrote: “Smartly walking that line so that newcomers to this fantasy world and old hands who spent days playing the game can both enjoy, Honour Among Thieves is a satisfying romp. It’s a little formulaic in places, but on the flip side, it pulls some really weird moments out of its sack.”