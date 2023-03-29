Hugh Grant says film sets are “weird” and “sad” because of people’s tech dependence

Hugh Grant says that modern film sets are “weird” and “sad” compared to when he first started out in the business.

The Notting Hill actor gave his opinion on the state of on-set life in the present day while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night (March 27). The Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves star said he feels that film sets are “weird” because people don’t become as close as they used to before the invention of smart-tech.

Grant told Colbert: “Films are so weird now. They’re weird because… You know, in the old days, by the end of the second week, you were all getting drunk in the evening and having dinner and falling in love with each other and all that.”

Advertisement

He added: “And, all that stopped because of telephones. Really everyone goes home and looks at Twitter. It’s so sad.”

Latching on to Grant’s thoughts, Colbert suggested: “So, if there weren’t telephones on set, there’d be more affairs going on?”

“Yeah, I think so,” Grant replied. “You know, [Quentin] Tarantino bans telephones from sets and quite right too, and the people there, they do all shag each other – or so I’m told.”

Grant also joked that he’s done so many squats during sword fighting for the new film that it’s given him an “incredible ass”.

Advertisement

Grant’s performance as a campy conman helped to earn Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves a four star review from NME, which stated: “This board-game-to-big-screen romp is worth watching for Hugh Grant’s campy conman alone.”

In other news, earlier this month Grant shocked fans by calling the ending to iconic Brit rom-com Notting Hill “nauseating” – while also explaining a small Easter egg in the scene.