Hugh Grant says high sound levels at cinemas are ruining films

And it's prompted quite a debate

Hugh Grant has said that “unendurable” volume ruined his experience of watching the new Joker film in the cinema.

“Am I old or is the cinema MUCH TOO LOUD?” he tweeted after going to see the Joaquin Phoenix-starring new film at a Vue cinema in Fulham, London.

He went on to describe the experience as “unendurable” and “pointless”.

Grant’s comments have led to many others sharing his views on what appear to be rising decibel levels at cinemas, with one saying: “Cinemas are way too loud for me nowadays.”

Joker came out on October 4, and has since achieved the accolade of biggest October box office opening of all time, grossing an estimated $93.5 million in its first weekend.

It tops the $80.25 million record set by Venom last year.

In a five-star review of Joker, NME‘s Greg Wetherall called the film “a melancholic psychodrama punctuated by splashes of shocking violence,” before calling the film an “instant classic”.

“Bold words. Bold proclamation. It is said without fear of plausible recrimination. Todd Phillips’ isn’t clowning around. This is edge-of-your-seat stuff. This is outstanding.

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant is set to star alongside Matthew McConaughey in upcoming Guy Ritchie film The Gentlemen, about a weed honco played by the True Detective star.