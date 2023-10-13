Hugh Grant sings Oompa-Loompa song in new ‘Wonka’ trailer

A new trailer for Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, has been released – you can watch it above.

The prequel movie, which will be released in cinemas on December 15, follows a young Willy Wonka as he sets out to become the world’s greatest chocolatier.

The new trailer offers a closer look at Hugh Grant‘s Oompa-Loompa as he meets Chalamet’s Wonka for the first time. It also features a snippet of Grant singing a classic Ooompa-Loompa tune, as well as a first look at Wonka’s world-famous chocolate factory in its early stages of development.

Directed by Paul King (Paddington), the film also stars Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Coleman, Sally Hawkins and Matt Lucas.

King is the third director to helm a film adaptation of the Roald Dahl tale, following Mel Stuart’s 1971 version and Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005.

Earlier this year, King again praised Chalamet’s music chops in an interview with Rolling Stone, pinpointing the actor’s viral high school theatre shows as the moment he began “stanning” Chalamet.

“His high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views,” King said. “So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well.”

Meanwhile, Grant’s casting as an Oompa-Loompa has drawn criticism from George Coppen and Jackass star Wee Man, who argued that the role should have gone to an actor with dwarfism.

Coppen, who is best known for playing Sweet Cupid in Netflix’s The School For Good And Evil, told the BBC in July: “A lot of actors [with dwarfism] feel like we are being pushed out of the industry we love.

“A lot of people, myself included, argue that dwarfs should be offered everyday roles in dramas and soaps, but we aren’t getting offered those roles. One door is being closed but they have forgotten to open the next one.”