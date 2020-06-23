Hugh Jackman is in talks to play Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann biopic

Hugh Jackman is in talks to play Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s upcoming biopic Ferrari.

Based on the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates, the script has been written by The Italian Job‘s late Troy Kennedy Martin, and then reworked by Mann, according to Variety.

Ferrari will follow Ferrari in the summer of 1957 during which he and his wife Laura tried to manage their struggling business, alongside the death of their son and Enzo’s affair with another woman, with whom he had another son.

The film is also set to focus on the Mille Miglia race in Italy, a notoriously difficult race taking place across the country.

STX, who will be distributing the film in the UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “During the dangerous race, Laura will discover long kept secrets, opportunities will rise and fade, and drivers, like surrogate sons, will push beyond the edge.”

The statement continued: “Ferrari is the story of one summer in 1957 when all the dynamic forces in Enzo Ferrari’s life – as combustible and volatile as the racecars he builds – collide.

“Mann will bring his passion for the extraordinarily vivid characters and the dangerous world of motor racing in the 1950s to create an epic, cinematic experience.”

Hugh Jackman most recently starred in Bad Education, another true-story drama about the infamous school embezzlement scandal in Roslyn, New York, led by superintendent Frank Tassone.

There is not yet a release date set for Ferrari.