Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reunite in new ‘Deadpool 3’ teaser

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reunited in the new teaser for Deadpool 3, which aired during the Super Bowl 2024.

As well as being a big night for American football and music, the Super Bowl broadcast also traditionally features a number of highly-anticipated trailers and teasers.

The teaser opens at Wade Wilson’s (played by Reynolds) birthday party, where he tells his friends and family: “It’s been a challenging few years, for sure, but I’m happy – and that’s because of each and every one of you. I’m the luckiest man alive.” As he blows out the candles on his cake, though, a knock at the door interrupts the festivities and rips him away from the party.

As he prepares to become Deadpool again, he declares: “I am the Messiah. I am Marvel Jesus.”

Later in the teaser, he reunites with Jackman’s Wolverine, while a title screen at the end reveals that the third instalment in the film franchise will be called Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie will be released on July 26.

Meanwhile, Reynolds donned the Deadpool suit last month to collect an Emmy for the documentary Welcome To Wrexham. The series received five awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, including for Unstructured Reality Programme and Cinematography and Directing for a Reality Programme.

In other Super Bowl news, Usher is set to take to the field as this year’s halftime performer. He will follow Post Malone, who helped kick off the big game in Las Vegas with a special acoustic performance.