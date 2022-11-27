Hugh Jackman turned down role of James Bond in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’

Hugh Jackman has revealed that he was initially offered the role of James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, but turned down the part due to the demands of playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise.

Jackman played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men before reprising the role in 2003’s X-Men 2, 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, 2013’s The Wolverine, 2014’s X-Men: Days Of Future Past and 2017’s Logan.

In a new interview with Indiewire, Jackman revealed that he was offered the role of James Bond following the success of X-Men but turned down producers because he “didn’t want to do the same things.”

He went on to say he didn’t want to just play “the role of the hero action star. It was the meat-and-potatoes of a lot of American films, that archetype. It was all various forms of heroic guys in tough situations. I was like, ‘Uh, no. This is a problem,’” he continued.

Jackman went on to say that he “had a look” at playing Bond but decided against it. “I was like, ‘If I’m doing that and Wolverine, I’ll have no time to do anything else.’ I clearly find it more interesting to play people who colour outside the lines.”

The role of James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale ultimately went to Daniel Craig but according to Henry Cavill, he was almost cast instead.

“They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel. I probably wasn’t ready at the time and I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies, so I’m happy they made that choice,” Cavill said. David Tenant has revealed he was also considered for the role.

Craig stepped down from the role of Bond after 2021’s No Time To Die. While a replacement has yet to be announced, producer Michael G. Wilson has ruled out the possibility of a younger 007, claiming the next actor will likely be in their thirties.

Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The first Deadpool film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is due for release September 6, 2024