Charlize Theron leads tribute to late ‘Mad Max’ co-star Hugh Keays-Byrne

Charlize Theron has paid tribute to her Mad Max co-star Hugh Keays-Byrne on social media.

The actress played Furiosa in George Miller’s rebooted franchise, alongside Keays-Byrne who starred as Toecutter in the original 1979, and Immortan Joe in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

“RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne,” Theron wrote on Twitter. “It’s amazing you were able to play an evil warlord so well cause you were such a kind, beautiful soul. You will be deeply missed my friend.”

RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne 😔 It’s amazing you were able to play an evil warlord so well cause you were such a kind, beautiful soul. You will be deeply missed my friend. pic.twitter.com/kXDhNs5jEU — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 2, 2020

The news of Keays-Byrne’s death at the age of 73 was announced by filmmaker Ted Geoghegan on Twitter.

Geoghegan wrote: “Hugh Keays-Byrne, an unsung hero of Aussie cinema, has passed away at age 73. I’m continually floored that he played Toecutter, the central antagonist of 1979’s MAD MAX *and* Immortan Joe, the central antagonist 2015’s MAD MAX: FURY ROAD. Thanks for all the entertainment, sir.”

Hugh Keays-Byrne, an unsung hero of Aussie cinema, has passed away at age 73. I'm continually floored that he played Toecutter, the central antagonist of 1979's MAD MAX *and* Immortan Joe, the central antagonist 2015's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD. Thanks for all the entertainment, sir. pic.twitter.com/55W99w3wzq — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) December 2, 2020

The official Mad Max account paid their respects as well, writing: “Return my treasures to me, and I myself will carry you through the gates of Valhalla. You shall ride eternal. Shiny, and chrome!” Rest in peace, Hugh Keays-Byrne.”

Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho, who directed Bacurau earlier this year, said: “A face of Cinema. RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne.”

“Return my treasures to me, and I myself will carry you through the gates of Valhalla. You shall ride eternal. Shiny, and chrome!”

Rest in peace, Hugh Keays-Byrne. pic.twitter.com/1N7NxnHfU1 — Mad Max Movie (@MadMaxMovie) December 3, 2020

A face of Cinema. RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne. ❤️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/t1opJbiTvf — Kleber Mendonça Filho (@kmendoncafilho) December 2, 2020

Hugh Keays-Byrne also starred in the sci-fi television series Farscape, as well as Resistance, For Love Alone, Kangaroo and more.

As well as film and television, he worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company a number of times, starring in As You Like It, The Balcony, Hamlet and King Lear.

The actor and filmmaker is survived by his partner, Christina.