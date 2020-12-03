Charlize Theron leads tribute to late ‘Mad Max’ co-star Hugh Keays-Byrne

Charlize Theron has paid tribute to her Mad Max co-star Hugh Keays-Byrne on social media.
The actress played Furiosa in George Miller’s rebooted franchise, alongside Keays-Byrne who starred as Toecutter in the original 1979, and Immortan Joe in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.
“RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne,” Theron wrote on Twitter. “It’s amazing you were able to play an evil warlord so well cause you were such a kind, beautiful soul. You will be deeply missed my friend.”
— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 2, 2020
The news of Keays-Byrne’s death at the age of 73 was announced by filmmaker Ted Geoghegan on Twitter.
Geoghegan wrote: “Hugh Keays-Byrne, an unsung hero of Aussie cinema, has passed away at age 73. I’m continually floored that he played Toecutter, the central antagonist of 1979’s MAD MAX *and* Immortan Joe, the central antagonist 2015’s MAD MAX: FURY ROAD. Thanks for all the entertainment, sir.”
— Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) December 2, 2020
The official Mad Max account paid their respects as well, writing: “Return my treasures to me, and I myself will carry you through the gates of Valhalla. You shall ride eternal. Shiny, and chrome!” Rest in peace, Hugh Keays-Byrne.”
Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho, who directed Bacurau earlier this year, said: “A face of Cinema. RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne.”
— Mad Max Movie (@MadMaxMovie) December 3, 2020
A face of Cinema. RIP Hugh Keays-Byrne.
— Kleber Mendonça Filho (@kmendoncafilho) December 2, 2020
Hugh Keays-Byrne also starred in the sci-fi television series Farscape, as well as Resistance, For Love Alone, Kangaroo and more.
As well as film and television, he worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company a number of times, starring in As You Like It, The Balcony, Hamlet and King Lear.
The actor and filmmaker is survived by his partner, Christina.