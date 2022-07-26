‘Human Traffic’ to be released in 4K in August

Human Traffic, the 1999 cult classic film starring John Simm and Danny Dyer, has been restored in 4K for release on Apple TV.

Written and directed by Justin Kerrigan, Human Traffic is a comedy drama which follows five twenty-something friends Jip (Simm), Lulu (Lorraine Pilkington), Koop (Shaun Parkes), Nina (Nicola Reynolds) and Moff (Dyer) as they navigate the Cardiff club scene in the ‘90s.

The 4K restoration from Vertigo Releasing will be available to purchase digitally on Apple TV from August 1.

A sequel titled Human Traffic: The Revolution was confirmed to be in the works back in 2019, although an official release date has yet to be announced.

In January last year, Kerrigan, who is expected to direct the sequel, said the script had been written and that original cast members Dyer, Parkes and Reynolds would be involved.

Speaking to MixMag, Kerrigan said: “It’s time to make the film. We’ve got everything scripted and ready to go. I’ve got no shortage of actors, producers, art directors, musicians and special effects people that want to work on the film.”

He added: “The script that I’ve written I’d love to direct. I think it’s more relevant today than ever. The central themes are fear versus love, money versus love and control versus love. And it’s really all about the people coming together. And that’s why it was relevant for Brex-shit and that’s why it’s relevant now [during the pandemic].”

Back in 2016, Dyer hinted that he could reprise the role of Moff one day, tweeting that it was “one of my favourite characters ever”.