Hunter Schafer thinks it would be “so cool” to play Zelda in live-action ‘Legend of Zelda’ film

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has shared her thoughts on being fan-casted as Princess Zelda for Nintendo‘s upcoming live-action The Legend Of Zelda film.

Earlier this week, Nintendo confirmed that a live-action Legend Of Zelda film is in development with Sony Pictures, and that the film will be directed by Wes Ball, who directed the Maze Runner trilogy and helmed the upcoming Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes film. So far, a cast and release date for the film have yet to be announced, but fans have already begun sharing their thoughts on who should be cast in the film adaptation.

One name that’s been tied to the role of Princess Zelda is Hunter Schafer, who according to Variety, has confirmed that she has seen the fan castings floating around on the internet. When asked if she would like to play the titular role in a live-action Zelda film, Schafer was reportedly open to the idea.

“That would be so cool,” Schafer said, per Variety. “I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool.”

This isn’t the first time Schafer has spoken about the role. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2022, Schafer told the publication: “That would be cool. Like an elf? Yeah. I mean, I played that video game a bunch when I was a kid, that’s such a good game.”

Hunter Schafer reacts to fans wanting her to play Zelda in a live-action series. #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Hb6FfxRzWC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 21, 2022

Nintendo’s confirmation of a live-action Zelda film earlier this week comes after Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri in June denied claims that a movie was in the works.

The Legend Of Zelda franchise debuted in 1986 on the NES platform. Since then, there have been over 20 mainline entries in the hit franchise, with the latest being this year’s The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.