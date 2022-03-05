‘I Am Legend’ sequel on the way with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan

A sequel to I Am Legend is on the way starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan.

According to Variety, a follow-up feature – which Smith and Jordan will also produce – is in the works for Warner Bros, with a script penned by Akiva Goldsman.

Smith and Jon Mone, co-president and head of motion pictures at Westbrook Studios, will produce with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing, while Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce under their Outlier Society banner.

Advertisement

James Lassiter will serve as an executive producer. Goldsman and Greg Lessans will also produce via Weed Road Pictures.

No further details have yet been shared about the upcoming film, but Smith took to Instagram to share a teaser photo alluding to the partnership, tagging Jordan in the post.

The first I Am Legend film was adapted from Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the 2007 post-apocalyptic action-horror starred Smith as virologist Robert Neville, the sole survivor of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty monsters, who follow him as he fights to find a cure.

Last Saturday (February 26), Smith won the award for Best Actor at the NAACP Image Awards for his turn as Richard Williams in King Richard, before taking home his first Screen Actors Guild award on Sunday (February 27) for the role.

The film, which looks at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became the world’s best following the coaching of their father, is also nominated for six Academy Awards, with Smith earning his third best actor Oscar nod, plus the film in the running for best picture.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan is set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming Creed 3.

Jonathan Majors, who will play Adonis Creed’s new nemesis, has teased what to expect from the third chapter in the Rocky spin-off films.

Speaking to NME, Majors said: “Michael is really trying to do something different with this Creed. Something that’s a bit more intimate.

“With intimacy comes complexity. It’s he and I. It’s a story about these two men trying to work something out, and it’s very different from the others.”

While Tessa Thompson is set to return as Bianca, Creed 3 looks to be the first without mentor Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. Last year (via Insider), Jordan said the legendary action star wouldn’t be returning.