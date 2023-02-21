‘I Am Legend’ sequel will feature a time-jump and follow the original’s alternate ending

The I Am Legend sequel will feature a time-jump, as well as re-writing the first film’s original ending.

The film’s producer and writer, Akiva Goldsmith, made the revelation during a recent conversation with Deadline. He explained that The Last Of Us had been a huge inspiration for his plans when it came to the film.

“This will start a few decades later than the first,” Goldsman said. “I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse.

“You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless.”

He also noted that the sequel will actually differ to the original feature film cut of the film, adding that it will stick with the alternate ending that was released later on for the film.

In that ending, Smith’s character actually survives after managing to fend off a final attack from the infected.

“We trace back to the original Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film,” Goldsman explained.

“What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end. That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text.”

At this point little else is known about the film. However, it has been confirmed that Will Smith will make a return in the role of Dr. Robert Neville. Alongside Smith, Michael B. Jordan will also star in the film.