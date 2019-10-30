“I see life from a whole new perspective” – Kevin Hart opens up about his car accident

Actor and comedian suffered major back injuries following the crash

Kevin Hart has shared a message with his fans following his recent car crash.

The comedian and actor took to Instagram to post a video thanking fans for their support and updated them on his recovery progress.

“After my accident I see things differently, I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends,” he said.

“Don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow’s not promised. More importantly, I’m thankful for God, I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here.”

Hart was hospitalised with back injuries following a car accident in Calabasas, California last month.

He was in his car with 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman and the pair were well enough to reach his home nearby for medical attention.

However, the comedian and driver Jared Black, 28, both suffered major injuries and were later taken to hospital.

The car – Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, which he bought in July as a 40th birthday present to himself – went off the road and down an embankment.

Commenting on the post, his wife Eniko Parrish thanked fans for their kind words and support, writing: “Your true fans were concerned, praying & missing you deeply. Thank you ALL for your kind words and allowing us to heal during this time.”

Hart’s Jumanji co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson also left a message of support for his pal, commenting: “Beautifully said. Love u brotha. Onward.”

Following the accident, celebrities like Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews and Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns took to social media with their well-wishes for Hart.

Forbes recently named Hart as the world’s top-earning stand-up comedian for the second time. Earlier this summer, he appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and is due to return in Jumanji: The Next Level.