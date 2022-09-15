‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ trailer: Naomi Ackie is Whitney Houston in first biopic footage

The first trailer for Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody has just been released – check it out above.

The film stars Naomi Ackie as Houston, alongside Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Clarke Peters and more.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “The film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.

“From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?”

Naomi Ackie recently recalled her audition to play Whitney Houston while she was filming The Score, in an interview with NME.

“I remember being told about the audition, around the time we were shooting,” she began.

“I remember being in a trailer with Will [Poulter] and saying ‘That is insane! There is no way that’s going to happen. I’m not even sure if I should try.’ And then lo and behold it happened.”

Ackie continued: “I had quite intense stage fright singing in front of people. It always made me nervous to do it when I’m not on a stage where I can’t see anyone.

“So having to sing a lot in front of the guys half-prepared me for the stuff that I have to do in I Wanna Dance With Somebody. It was a good step towards that.”

The biopic was directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) and written by Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Antony McCarten.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody will be released in cinemas on December 26.