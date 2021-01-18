Ian McShane expects ‘John Wick 4’ to start shooting later this year

Ian McShane has revealed that he expects the fourth instalment of John Wick to start filming later this year.

As reported in Collider, McShane revealed that he was recently in touch with Keanu Reeves and that he told him he “hoped to see [him] this year.”

He went on to reveal that he thought the next film, which has been postponed through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, would start filming “at some point this year.”

McShane said in full: “Keanu [Reeves] and I exchanged New Year’s greetings and said, ‘Hope to see you this year.’

“I know the script is being written and they’re hoping to do it this year.”

Last year, it was revealed that the John Wick series will have a fifth film which is set to be shot back-to-back with the franchise’s fourth instalment.

In an announcement last August 6, Lionsgate confirmed the next two films in the franchise would begin production in early 2021 and according to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, the films were confirmed in a quarterly call by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer, who said shooting will begin when “Keanu becomes available early next year.”

Speaking about the plans, McShane added: “I know they announced they were gonna do [John Wick 4] and [John Wick 5] together, but who knows.

“The studios announce all sorts of things. No doubt, at some point this year, we’re gonna do John Wick 4.”

The acclaimed action franchise has made over $579 million internationally since debuting in 2014.

Reviewing John Wick 3: Parabellum in 2019, NME’s Alex Flood wrote: “Director Chad Stahelski is a master of shooting hand-to-hand combat, but the ability to make us care about an emotionless killing machine is his greatest achievement.

“Exhilarating and exhausting in equal measure, the third chapter in this bonkers franchise is undoubtedly its best. But how long can a 54-year-old actor continue to put his body through the wringer in such a physically-demanding role? Time to get cracking on chapter 4, we think. Tick-tock, Mr Wick.”