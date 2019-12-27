Ice Cube says it’s “back to the drawing board” with ‘Last Friday’ following John Witherspoon’s death

Ice Cube has shared an update on the upcoming new Friday sequel following the death of one of its key actors.

John Witherspoon, who played Willie Jones aka Pops in the popular franchise, passed away at the age of 77 at his California home on October 30, 2019.

His family confirmed in a statement: “It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77.”

Advertisement

Friday filmmaker Ice Cube said at the time of Witherspoon’s death: “I’m devastated over the passing of John Witherspoon. Life won’t be as funny without him.”

Back in May, Cube revealed that he wanted to release the much anticipated fourth instalment of the franchise on the 25th anniversary of the original movie: April 26, 2020.

Now, following the death of Witherspoon, the N.W.A. legend has given fans an update on the status of Last Friday.

Asked on Twitter whether it was cancelled in light of Witherspoon’s passing, Cube expressed his frustration at the endless delays.

Back to the drawing board since New Line Cinema was slow on green lighting the LAST FRIDAY script that was full of Mr. Jones. I’ve been pissed off about it since Spoon passed away. https://t.co/wsWhPlIWQn — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 23, 2019

“Back to the drawing board since New Line Cinema was slow on green lighting the LAST FRIDAY script that was full of Mr. Jones,” he said. “I’ve been pissed off about it since Spoon passed away.”

Advertisement

And when he was asked about if he could make the movie with another studio, he replied: “New Line has the rights to distribute that movie.”

New Line has the rights to distribute that movie. https://t.co/V7Mj4ORIa6 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 23, 2019

Ever since news of the new movie was put out there, one question that has constantly come up involves Chris Tucker and whether or not he will reprise his role as Smokey.

Originally saying he had no interest joining the cast back in 2016, he’s since said that he would be interested in getting involved if he felt it appropriate. “If it comes together right, I’m definitely gonna look at it and see if it works,” he told the hosts of ESPN’s The Plug. “‘Cause I never say never; I definitely want to check it out. If it works, it’s a possibility.”