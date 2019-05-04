Ice Cube wants to release ‘Last Friday’ on the 25th anniversary of the original movie

But will Chris Tucker be in it?

Ice Cube has revealed that he’d like to to release Last Friday, the fourth instalment of the much loved Friday series, on the 25th anniversary of the original movie.

Friday tells the story of two friends, Craig (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker), who after Craig gets fired from his job spend the day smoking weed. As the day unfolds the pair have to deal with a neighbourhood bully, relationship woes, an angry drug dealer and a whole host of other things that crop up, with various other oddball characters crossing their paths throughout.

Talking to Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s The Jump, Cube shared his plans for the Friday sequel and said that he’d like to release the movie on the original movie’s 25th anniversary: April 26, 2020.

“We are pushing for it, we finished the script, we are getting notes from the studio and it’s going back and forth,” Cube told Nichols, who was joined on the show by NBA legend Scottie Pippen and sportswriter Jackie MacMullen. “We’re gonna get into pre-production and start hiring. It would be nice for this to come out on the 25th anniversary.”

The topic was brought up on the show after Nichols pointed out that the rapper/actor/producer teased the new movie last week (April 26) on Twitter, on the 24th anniversary of the original.

With news of the new movie now out there, one question that keeps coming up involves Chris Tucker and whether or not he will reprise his role as Smokey in the upcoming sequel.

Originally saying he had no interest joining the cast back in 2016, he’s since said that he would be interested in getting involved if he felt it appropriate. “If it comes together right, I’m definitely gonna look at it and see if it works,” he told the hosts of ESPN’s The Plug. “‘Cause I never say never; I definitely want to check it out. If it works, it’s a possibility.”

Two characters from the series who looks like they will be returning are Day-Day and Pops, played by Mike Epps and John Witherspoon respectively – that’s if the photo Epps shared last year are anything to go by.

