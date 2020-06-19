GAMING  

Iconic bus from ‘Into The Wild’ removed as public safety measure

The abandoned bus had become an often dangerous tourist attraction in rural Alaska

By Will Richards
Into The Wild
A replica of The Magic Bus used in the film of Into the Wild was a tourist attraction at a restaurant in Healy, near Denali National Park, Alaska. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo.

An abandoned bus popularised by the book and film Into The Wild has been removed as a public safety measure.

The bus, which sat in the wilds of Alaska, was a popular tourist attraction for adventurous travellers, due to its location in an area with unpredictable weather and no phone signal.

Its danger as a tourist attraction has meant many tourists have become trapped or injured there, and the death by starvation of tourist Christopher McCandless at the location in 1992 was the inspiration for Into The Wild.

Last year, the death of a woman from Belarus at the location and the rescue of five Italian tourists led to calls from local officials for the bus to be removed.

Into The Wild
Emile Hirsch in ‘Into The Wild’ (2007). Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The bus has now been removed by the Alaska National Guard as part of a training mission “at no cost to the public or additional cost to the state”.

A statement from the Guard revealed that the bus was moved with a helicopter, and that they safely removed a suitcase belonging to the family of Christopher McCandless.

“We encourage people to enjoy Alaska’s wild areas safely, and we understand the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination,” Alaska natural resources commissioner Corri Feige said in a statement.

