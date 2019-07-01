“I’d rather do good films” – Dave Bautista on the chances of starring in a ‘Fast & Furious’ film

Dave Bautista didn’t hold back when a fan suggested he should team up with fellow wrestlers-turned-actors John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for a spin-off film in the ‘The Fast and The Furious’ franchise.

To the fan who suggested Bautista could play the villain in a spin-off starring Cena and Johnson, he responded somewhat bluntly.

“Thank you for your consideration… #idratherdogoodfilms”, he Tweeted.

Johnson and Cena are no strangers to the Fast and Furious franchise. Johnson is currently starring in ridiculous-looking spin-off ‘Hobbs & Shaw’, alongside Jason Statham and Idris Elba.

Cena, meanwhile, is set to star in the next full installment in the series, ‘The Fast and the Furious 9’. The film has been plagued with issues, however, and had its release date pushed back to 22 May 2020.

It’s not the first time the sequel has been delayed, in 2017 it was reported that distributors Universal Pictures had decided to push the release of the next installment of the popular franchise back a whole year.

Fast & Furious 9 is the second film in a trilogy which is set to end The Fast and the Furious series for good, with the final trio of films having been kicked off with Fast & Furious 8 (also known as The Fate of the Furious) in 2017.