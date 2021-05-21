Idris Elba confirms ‘Luther’ movie to start filming this September

Idris Elba has confirmed production on the long-awaited Luther film is set to begin in September.

The actor, set to reprise his role from the hit detective series and also produce the spin-off movie, finally suggested a timeline for the project.

“We go into production, fingers crossed, in September,” Elba told Variety. I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming. We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production.”

Advertisement

Discussing the film last year, Elba said that “the sky is the limit” in terms of what Luther could achieve as a film.

“I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards – a film,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to making that happen. It is happening.

“With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

Earlier this year, Luther was criticised for “[lacking] authenticity” by the BBC’s creative diversity chief Miranda Wayland, due to the lack of representation of Black culture.

“When it first came out everybody loved the fact that Idris Elba was in there — a really strong, Black character lead,” Wayland said.

Advertisement

“We all fell in love with him. Who didn’t, right? But after you got into about the second series, you got kind of like, OK, he doesn’t have any Black friends, he doesn’t eat any Caribbean food, this doesn’t feel authentic.”