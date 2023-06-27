Idris Elba put off from playing James Bond after “disgusting” racism

Idris Elba has said he’s been put off from playing James Bond after responses to his potential casting “became about race”.

The actor, known for starring in Luther and The Wire, has often been mentioned as a favourite to take over from Daniel Craig in the role of 007.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast (via The Telegraph) with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, Elba explained that any interest in playing the character was soured due to some of the “disgusting” reactions to the rumours.

“The truth is, I was super complimented for a long time about this,” Elba said. “James Bond… it’s one of those coveted [roles].

“Being asked to be James Bond was like ‘OK, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle’. That’s one of those things the whole world has a vote in. Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it.”

Elba has previously ruled himself out from playing James Bond on multiple occasions, most recently in March earlier this year. “It’s a compliment and it’s an honour, but it’s not the truth,” the actor told The Guardian.

Other actors rumoured for the role include Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill. The former previously said he was trying to ignore any and all speculation about his casting.

Craig made his fifth and final appearance as Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.