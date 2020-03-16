Idris Elba has revealed that he’s tested positive for Covid-19.

Posting on Twitter, the Luther actor said there was “no panic” after a test revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier today.

Elba wrote on Twitter: “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

In a video accompanying the post, Elba said “it sucks” but added that he was “doing okay.”

“I got tested because I realised I got exposed to someone who had tested positive…I quarantined myself and got tested immediately.

“This is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. So now is a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.

“We’ve told our families, they’re very supportive. We’ve told our colleagues…Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now if you’re feeling ill or your feel like you should be tested or you’ve been exposed then do something about it…it’s really important.”

Elba added: “We live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it – it’s been bullshit, but now is the time for solidarity, now is the time for thinking about each other.

“There’s so many people whose lives have affected from those who have lost people who they’ve loved to people who don’t even have it and have who lost their livelihoods.”

He went on to add that he will update people as to how he’s doing before encouraging people to “stay positive” and not to “freak out.”

In a press conference relating to the coronavirus crisis earlier this afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said UK citizens should now avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.

Saying that the virus is approaching the “fast growth” stage in the UK, Johnson urged people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theatres and to work from home wherever possible. Johnson said “now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel.”

He added that this was particularly important for people over 70, for people who are pregnant and for those with underlying health conditions. Without “drastic action,” Johnson said, “cases could double every five or six days.”

Johnson also added that the situation was more serious in London where cases of the virus appear to be weeks ahead of the rest of the country in terms of cases.

Johnson said: “To relieve the pressure on London health system and to slow the spread in London, it is important that Londoners now pay special attention to what we’re saying about avoiding non-essential contact and to take particularly seriously, the advice about working from home and avoiding confined spaces such as pubs and restaurants.”

Whilst the PM went short of using the word “ban”, he did say the government is giving “very strong advice” that pubs, clubs and theatres should close. He also added that the government has powers to force closures if necessary in the future.