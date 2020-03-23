Actor Idris Elba has provided an update for fans after he was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

The Luther star revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19 on last Monday (March 16) despite showing no symptoms, and provided an update for fans after going into isolation with wife Sabrina.

Idris, who was set to begin production on a film before the diagnosis, previously said he was worried because he had asthma – which puts him at higher risk of suffering from the condition.

Advertisement

Now, in a video interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 47-year-old suggested the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the planet’s response to being “damaged” by humanity.

He said it was “really obvious” to him that the outbreak is Earth’s response to being mistreated by humans.

“One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race,” Elba said.

“Our world has been taking a kicking. We have damaged our world and it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race.

“It is no surprise that a virus has been created that is going to slow us down, and ultimately make us think differently about our world and ourselves.

Advertisement

“For me, that’s a stand-out thing that is really obvious. This is almost like the world’s cry out. Like: ‘Hey, hey, hey – you are kicking me and what you’re doing is not good, so we will get rid of you.’

“As any organism would do, (the world) is trying to get rid of an infection, and maybe this is it for the world.”

“I think we all lose as human beings if we just think of this as a physical virus,” Winfrey responded.

“I think it is exactly as you said, that it is here to teach us, show us something about ourselves, as individuals and also as a world of people.

“And this is the moment for our humanity to either rise or not.”

The interview was conducted as part of Winfrey’s new show Oprah Talks Covid-19, a new Apple TV+ series.

In a post that shared the video, she wrote: “Idris fills me in on his journey and Sabrina reveals the result of her test after they decided to quarantine together.”

She added: “Like millions of people all over the world, I’ve been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, & uncertain,” Winfrey explained.

“Bc of that, I want to offer some hope & gather thought leaders & people going through it to add some perspective.”

This comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned “further measures” may be necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the UK, if people don’t stay two metres apart.

Over the weekend large crowds gathered in parks and seaside resorts up and down the country despite official messages to stay at home due to coronavirus.