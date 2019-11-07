“I’m not a fan”: Roland Emmerich agrees with Martin Scorsese about Marvel movies

The debate rolls on

Independence Day director Roland Emmerich has waded into the ongoing discussion about Marvel cinema, agreeing with Martin Scorsese’s criticism of the studio.

It comes after Scorsese clarified his previous comments in a new interview this week.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Emmerich sided with Scorsese’s “purist standpoint” on the debate.

“I think he sees it from a very [purist] standpoint,” Emmerich began, speaking of Scorsese.

“If you like Martin Scorsese… I think they shouldn’t give him so much flak. But what he’d probably meant is that there may be too many of them. It’s like taking over our business, and it’s really hard for other movies to be even heard.

“So, in that respect, I’m not a fan of a comic book hero movies. But I accept them for what they are.

In Scorsese’s recent clarification of his previous comments, written in an op-ed for The New York Times, he laments a lack of risk in Marvel cinema. “What’s not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger. Nothing is at risk,” he wrote.

“The pictures are made to satisfy a specific set of demands, and they are designed as variations on a finite number of themes. They are sequels in name but they are remakes in spirit, and everything in them is officially sanctioned because it can’t really be any other way.”

Scorsese’s initial comments prompted plenty of debate within the film world. Directors Taika Waititi and James Gunn derided his comments, while Robert Downey Jr said he “respects [Scorsese’s] opinion on the topic, and Friends star Jennifer Aniston says she thinks Marvel is “diminishing” the film industry.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Francis Ford Coppola also had their criticisms of the studio, with the latter calling Marvel films “despicable”.