The 'Grace and Frankie' star recorded her acceptance speech while being cuffed during a climate change protest

Jane Fonda received the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film at the BAFTA’s last night (October 25) but was unable to accept the award in person because she had been arrested.

The actress and fellow actor Ted Danson were among 32 people arrested for demonstrating in front of the US Capitol on charges of crowding, obstructing or incommoding. It’s the third time in three weeks that Fonda has been arrested for protesting climate change.

But instead of being a complete no-show at the awards, Fonda recorded a unique acceptance speech that garnered rapturous applause and a standing ovation from those in attendance at the Beverly Hilton.

In the video, the Monster-in-Law actress thanked the BAFTAs while being put in handcuffs. “BAFTA, thank you,” she said. “I’m sorry I’m not there! I’m very honoured.”

Before playing Fonda’s thank-you video, BAFTA host James Veitch explained why the actress was not present.

“Jane Fonda is not here,” he began. “She’s not here because she’s getting arrested in Washington D.C. every Friday to draw attention to devastating consequences of climate change.”

He added: “She said she wants all of you to know she’s doing fine.”

Watch Fonda’s acceptance speech below:

Taron Egerton, who presented the award, added: “Jane, we are sending all our love and support to you and BAFTA is delighted to be able to celebrate Jane Fonda with Stanley Kubrick Excellence in Film Award.”

Last month, Billie Eilish and Woody Harrelson have joined forces to send a clear message about climate change.

In a video clip titled “Our House is on Fire”, the pop star and veteran actor echo activist Greta Thunberg‘s statements on the climate emergency and urge viewers to join them in preventing the acceleration of environmental damage.