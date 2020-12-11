“Important” role for ‘Peaky Blinders’ star Finn Cole in ‘Fast And Furious 9’ teased

Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole has revealed he has a not insignificant role in the forthcoming Fast And Furious movie.

Cole said the role probably isn’t “what people are expecting” and joked that it might even be cut from the final edit.

He told Digital Spy: “Yeah, so we did Fast & Furious last summer. I believe they’ve been planning to release it in May next year because it was supposed to be May this year, but they pushed it a whole year to May 2021. That looks like it’s going to be the day.

“And I have a small role in that, but quite an important role. And it’s probably not what people are expecting.”

He added: “I mean, I don’t know how much – I might be cut out of the film, for all I know.”

Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz will reunite for the next adventure in the franchise, which currently has a May 28 release date in the US. Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), the presumed-dead Han Lue (Sung Kang) and The Fate Of The Furious (2017) villain Cypher (Charlize Theron) are also set to return.

Cole spoke to NME earlier this week about his new Dust Bowl-era film with Margot Robbie, Dreamland.

He said of working with the Oscar-nominated actress: “I’ve admired her career, choices and taste, but not only that. It was her attitude, her personality, her way of dealing with people who are working for her – it gets the best out of those individuals creatively.”