‘Indiana Jones 5’ actress asked to change “offensive” scene

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny star Shaunette Renée Wilson has revealed that she asked director James Mangold to change one of her character’s scenes.

Wilson plays CIA Agent Mason in the fifth Indiana Jones installment who is fatally shot by Mads Mikkelsen’s Nazi astrophysicist, Jürgen Voller, in the film.

But Wilson was compelled to give Mangold notes about the “problematic” way that her character exited the movie.

She spoke to Variety in May at the film’s Cannes premiere about the situation. Variety held off from publishing her comments at the time to avoid sharing spoilers about the movie, which was released last month.

“I was quite impressed by a lot of things, but I also had thoughts and wanted to make input about my character in particular,” she said.

“And the brilliance and wonder of James Mangold is his ability to collaborate, and he heard me out and he was very honest about it and took what I said and it was implemented in rewrites. That has been a wonderful part of this process – to actually be able to feel like you are integral and you have a point of view when it comes to what’s being written.”

She continued that she initially found her character’s exit “to be a little too offensive and a bit problematic”.

“I was like, ‘We probably don’t need to say these words or have it done this way, and this is something I’m uncomfortable with.’”

Wilson praised Mangold for his openness to collaboration, adding: “He was like, ‘You know what, you’re completely right, I hear you. That’s something I flagged as well.’ And we were able to work on that.”

