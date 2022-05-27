The first image has been released of Harrison Ford from Indiana Jones 5.

The actor made a surprise appearance at Star Wars Celebration on Thursday (May 26), sharing the photo and that he’s “very proud of the movie that we made”.

Ford, who came out onstage following the classic theme by John Williams, added: “It’s a special honour for me to be able to congratulate John on his 90th birthday. I told John on another occasion that we had the chance to be together, and that music follows me everywhere I go. And you know what, I’m happy about it.”

After Steven Spielberg stepped down as director in 2020, James Mangold (Logan) is helming the fifth instalment of the franchise. Filming on the project wrapped in February this year.

This is the first instalment not to be directed by Spielberg, who serves as a producer. It’s also the first time that George Lucas hasn’t contributed to the story, although Williams will be back to compose the score.

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones.

Alongside Ford, Indiana Jones 5 will star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Olivier Richters in unknown roles.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 30, 2023.

Back in 2020, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy described the upcoming instalment as the “fifth and final” film in the series.

