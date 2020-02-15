‘Indiana Jones 5’ to begin filming this spring, Harrison Ford reveals

The fifth Indiana Jones film will begin filming this spring, star Harrison Ford has revealed.

It was only last week when Ford, who has played the character of Jones since 1981, was announced to be returning to the role for the new film.

Now, in a new interview with CBS News, Ford revealed that the new film, which Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy recently described as “not a reboot” but “a continuation,” will begin filming in two months.

“I’m gonna start doing Indiana Jones in about two months,” he revealed. “I’m always delighted to come back to these characters. We have the opportunity to make another because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when it started.

“You have a sense of responsibility to your customers,” the actor continued. “I think of the people who go to my movies more as customers than I do as ‘fans’, ‘fans’ feels kind of weird to me, always has. But the fact that these people support my business, and I’m responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer.”

Ford has played Indiana Jones since 1981, across the franchise’s four films – Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade and The Crystal Skull.

Indiana Jones 5 was originally due to come out in July last year, before being pushed back to July 2020, and then given a final later release date of July 9, 2021.

Back in 2018, Ford shut down rumours of Chris Pratt becoming the new Indiana Jones, which he backed up last year, saying that “nobody else is gonna be Indiana Jones” when he gives up the role.

“Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones,” he told the Today show. “When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy…”