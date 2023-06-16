‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ director explains Shia LaBeouf’s absence from film

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny director James Mangold has explained why Shia LaBeouf will not be returning to the franchise.

LaBeouf played the titular archaeologist and adventurer’s son, Mutt Williams, in 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Explaining LaBeuof’s absence at the Dial of Destiny Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday (June 14), Mangold told Variety: “I think the point I had was that when I came on, I wanted to capture that wonderful energy between Indy and an intrepid female character.”

“So that was my first goal, and there’s only so many people you can edge into a picture,” he added.

The fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy’s goddaughter, Helena.

Back in 2017, screenwriter David Koepp revealed that LaBeouf would not be returning. “Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say,” he told Entertainment Weekly, “And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.”

The latest offering marks the final instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise, and sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role at the age of 80.

So far, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny has received mixed reviews from critics, with some hailing it as delivering a “sweet blast of pure nostalgia”, while others have declared it to be a “complete waste of time”.

It’s also predicted to earn a disappointing $60million at the US box office in its opening weekend.

In a four-star review of The Dial Of Destiny, NME wrote: “The biggest question – could another director succeed Steven Spielberg after four Indy films in a row – is well-answered. James Mangold marshals frantic set pieces with plenty of quite noticeable CGI.

“This is perhaps sad for those weaned on the superb practical effects of earlier Indy outings. Still, it’s a lively, enthralling tale with some particularly emotive scenes in the final act that are bound to cause a tear or two. Some will ask why make this film at all? The answer should be, why not?”