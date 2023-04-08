Indiana Jones comes out of retirement in new ‘The Dial Of Destiny’ trailer

The first full trailer for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny has been revealed – check it out below.

The fifth and final film in the series is due to hit cinemas on June 30, and was first teased with a 30-second ad during the 2023 Super Bowl in February.

The full trailer sees Harrison Ford’s legendary character tempted out of retirement and sent on a mission alongside his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

The synopsis for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny reads: “Experience the return of legendary hero, Indiana Jones, in the fifth instalment of this beloved swashbuckling series of films. Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him.

“But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artefact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”

Directed by James Mangold, Indy’s fifth outing has been described as the final instalment in the series. It’s the first entry not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who serves as an executive producer alongside George Lucas.

The first trailer for the film gave fans another look at Mads Mikkelsen’s villainous Voller, who was reportedly based on the real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun. “My memory’s a little fuzzy, are you still a Nazi,” Jones asks him, before swiftly punching him in the face.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is released in cinemas on June 30, 2023.