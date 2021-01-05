Right, just watching Raiders of the Lost Ark and IT HAS NOT SHOWN THE FACES MELTING. Censored. That's it, I'm done. #raidersofthelostark

Another wrote: “Channel 4 showing the censored version of Raiders of the Lost Ark. Pah, I’m out. I mean really? What’s the point of showing it?”

Another told the broadcaster that if “you’re not going to show a film in it’s entirety then either don’t bother showing it or show at a time where it doesn’t need to be censored/edited”.

“What is the fucking point in showing Raiders of the Lost Ark if we’re not gonna see that dudes head melt,” one wrote, to which a fellow tweeter replied: “I thought Channel 4 prided itself on being a TV channel which didn’t cut films? The BBC showed ‘Raiders’ every Christmas the last decade without cutting that part out (they usually showed the film mid afternoon too)!!”

Last year, it was confirmed that Harrison Ford will be returning to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in a fifth film, which is “not a reboot”.

It was later confirmed that the film will be Ford’s last as the character. Production is set to begin in spring 2021, and the film is currently eyeing a July 2022 release date. The film was originally scheduled to be released in July 2019, before being subsequently pushed back to July 10, 2020 and then again to July 9, 2021.

“Nobody else is gonna be Indiana Jones!” Ford asserted last year when asked about the future of the character beyond himself. “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy…”