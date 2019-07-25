An interactive experience based on ‘IT’ is coming to London

The Vaults Experience will come to Waterloo in advance of the anticipated 'IT: Chapter 2'

A new immersive experience based on the forthcoming IT film is coming to London next month.

The Vaults Experience is based on the massively anticipated IT: Chapter 2, which arrives on screens this September, and will make its way to the Vaults under Waterloo Station in advance of the film’s release.

The new event, created by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, is set to come to the Waterloo Vaults on August 31, a week before the film is released on September 6.

The Vaults Experience is set to feature sets from the film as well as sneak peeks of footage from the follow-up to the 2017 film, all set underneath the disused railway tunnels underneath Waterloo Station.

The trailer for IT: Chapter 2 was released back in May, and came packed with hidden meanings relating back to Stephen King’s original horror novel, upon which the films are based.

Speaking about filming the new movie upon its completion back in November, director Andy Muschietti said: “IT chapter Two was an 86-day roller coaster ride. Never had so much fun making movies as this one.

“I had a relentless and inspired crew who believed in this adventure as much as I did, and a cast that put their heart and soul behind every second of performance.”