Investigators obtain warrant to search Alec Baldwin’s phone over ‘Rust’ shooting

A warrant has been obtained to search Alec Baldwin’s phone following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust.

On October 21 authorities said that Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on set at Bonanza Creed Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to hospital but later died from her injuries.

Baldwin has since claimed that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Now the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has the warrant, with an attached affidavit in which it states that Det. Alexandria Hancock had asked Baldwin and his attorney to voluntarily turn over the phone, and she was told to get a warrant. It also includes details of Baldwin’s initial interview with the Sheriff’s detectives, which was formerly unavailable to the public.

In the interview, it states that Baldwin had exchanged emails with the production’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed about what gun to use. After she showed him multiple options, Baldwin chose the Colt. 45 that he used in the film.

On December 10, Baldwin posted an open letter on Instagram reportedly on behalf of some the crew from Rust.

“This letter is written on behalf of the cast and crew of the film production, Rust. It has not been sanctioned or influenced in any way by the producers,” the letter began.

“The descriptions of Rust as a chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: the memory of (DP) Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices.”

Meanwhile, police are continuing to pursue new leads on possible sources of ammunition that led to the fatal shooting on the film set.