Take an exclusive first-look at INXS performing ‘New Sensation’ in restored ‘Live Baby Live’ concert film and album

The band's classic 1991 show is also being reissued as a live album across three deluxe LPs, 2xCD and all digital formats next month

The classic live INXS concert film Live Baby Live is coming to cinemas for the very first time next month — and you can watch an exclusive live clip of the band performing ‘New Sensation’ at their famous 1991 Wembley Stadium gig here on NME.

Live Baby Live was originally released on video a few months after their July 13, 1991 show at London’s world-famous stadium. That footage from the gig has now been fully restored from the original 35mm print to create a new, widescreen 4K Ultra HD version, and it’ll hit cinemas in the UK for one night only on November 27. Visit here for tickets and more information on screenings.

Ahead of the international cinematic release of Live Baby Live, NME is exclusively premiering a clip from the remastered film — showing the band performing their 1988 single ‘New Sensation’ during the Wembley show. You can check that out below.

Live Baby Live is also being reissued as a soundtrack album next month, with a full recording of the show set to be released across three deluxe LPs, 2xCD and all digital formats. Those limited edition releases will arrive internationally on November 15. You can see the tracklists for the reissues below.

Limited Edition 3 X 180-Gram Black Vinyl LPs (In a gatefold sleeve with 6 X printed inner bags and a 12-page, 12×12″ booklet)

SIDE A

Guns in the Sky

New Sensation

I Send a Message

The Stairs

SIDE B

Know the Difference

Disappear

By My Side

Hear That Sound

SIDE C

Lately

The Loved One

Wild Life

SIDE D

Mystify

Bitter Tears

Suicide Blonde

What You Need

SIDE E

Kick

Need You Tonight

Mediate

SIDE F

Never Tear Us Apart

Who Pays the Price

Devil Inside

Meanwhile, the forthcoming Michael Hutchence documentary, Mystify, will receive its UK release on October 18.