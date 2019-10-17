With a coveted 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The Irishman is now Martin Scorsese’s best-reviewed film of all time, according to aggregation service Rotten Tomatoes, edging out the likes of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull.

The film, which stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, has received universal critical acclaim ahead of its release on November 1.

Rotten Tomatoes’ ‘Critical Consensus’ reads: “An epic gangster drama that earns its extended runtime, The Irishman finds Martin Scorsese revisiting familiar themes to poignant, funny, and profound effect.”

NME‘s review declared the film: “A meditative and classy offering. Hollywood’s old cronies are still the real deal – magnetic, riveting and unique. Let’s hope we see them again soon.

It’s not all been smooth sailing for Scorsese however, his recent claim that Marvel movies are “not cinema” attracted backlash from a host of Marvel stars including Robert Downey Jr., James Gunn and Paul Rudd.

Meanwhile, the film’s star Robert De Niro has said he “can’t wait” to see American President Donald Trump in prison.

“When questioned on the current impeachment proceedings against Trump, the 76-year-old star said: “Oh, I can’t wait to see him in jail. I don’t want him to die, I want him to go to jail.”