Is Marvel planning to resurrect ‘Black Widow’ in the MCU?

Natasha Romanoff is already returning for a prequel movie in 2020

Marvel is reportedly planning to resurrect Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite Russian spy Natasha Romanoff being killed off in the recent Avengers: Endgame, it seems that she may well be written back into the franchise at a later date.

According to We Got This Covered, it is unclear how Scarlett Johansson’s character will return but it won’t be until “at least Phase 5, if not Phase 6”.

The latest wave of Phase 4 films was only recently announced so it could be sometime before we see Romanoff again.

Despite that, she is set to appear in the Black Widow prequel, which is due out on May 1, 2020.

The movie will serve as a prequel to the events of Iron Man 2 and The Avengers, and will be a part of Marvel’s Phase 4.

An recent image from the movie set appeared to confirm that William Hurt will feature as the character Thaddeus Ross.

The likes of Rachel Weisz and Stranger Things’ David Harbour have also been confirmed to appear in the movie.

It was recently reported that Robert Downey Jr could also be set to make an appearance as Iron Man in Black Widow. His return is likely come from a Captain America: Civil War deleted scene that involves Tony Stark telling Romanoff to go into hiding.