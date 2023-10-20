Rumours that Taylor Swift will join the cast of Deadpool 3 are rife, but is there any truth to them?

It’s long been speculated now that the singer will feature in the film as musical mutant Dazzler, a rumour that began all the way back in 2016 when Swift’s likeness was used for the character’s album cover in a scene from X-Men: Apocalypse.

While nothing came of those rumours back then, Swifties may now have a more legitimate reason to believe that she’ll be making her MCU debut alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Is Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3?

Advertisement

Swift’s involvement in the upcoming film has neither been confirmed nor denied. However, the pop megastar was recently spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs versus New York Jets football game with Reynolds, Jackman and director Shawn Levy, sending speculation into overdrive.

In an interview with TheWrap, Levy was asked if fans should read into this, but the director remained tight-lipped.

“They sure are loud,” Levy said of the rumours. “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

While Levy wasn’t willing to discuss her possible casting as Dazzler, the director did recently take the opportunity to praise Swift’s directing skills and even compared her potential to Steven Spielberg‘s work.

“Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called ‘Real Steel,’ and I said to him, ‘How do you know it’s the right shot?’ His answer was, ‘The way you see it, that makes it right.’ I feel like that’s something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that’s about trusting your instinct,” Levy told Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

Plot details for Deadpool 3 have not yet been revealed, but back in September it was confirmed that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine for the film. Since then, set photos have emerged of the actor sporting the mutant’s iconic yellow and blue costume, as seen in the comics and original X-Men animated series.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is rumoured to have a secret role in the upcoming film.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.