The 2019 horror movie Haunt has been riding high in the Netflix rankings in recent weeks, leading many viewers craving more from the film’s universe.

The slasher movie, directed by A Quiet Place creators Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, received generally positive critical reviews and made $2.2million at the box office, despite not being released in UK cinemas.

Set on Halloween night, the movie follows a group of teenagers who enter a haunted house filled with performers with murderous intent.

The film stars former American Idol contestant Katie Stevens in the lead role, alongside Will Brittain (Everybody Wants Some!!) and Lauryn McClain of the American girl group Thriii.

Haunt has a 70 per cent positive rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s consensus declaring: “Haunt is spooked by the spirits of its obvious influences, but still packs enough thrills and chills to satisfy horror fans up for a haunted house excursion”.

Is there a Haunt 2 on Netflix?

Haunt received a limited cinematic release in the US in 2019 and screened at a number of festivals that year, including FrightFest and Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

It later premiered on the horror streaming service Shudder, before finally arriving on Netflix.

There is currently no sequel to the film available to view.

Might there be a sequel in the future?

The good news is the directors have said they are working on a sequel.

During a Reddit AMA in early 2023, Beck and Woods responded to a question about the possibility of Haunt 2. “We can confirm that conversations for a Haunt sequel are officially underway. Happy (early) Halloween!!”

Since then, Beck and Woods have released their latest directorial project, the Adam Driver monster movie 65.