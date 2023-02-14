Is there an ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ post-credits scene?

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following on from 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The third solo Ant-Man film acts as a sequel to 2018’s Ant-Man And The Wasp but also follows on from the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and the 2021 Disney+ series Loki. According to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania acts as a direct line into 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The synopsis for Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania reads: “Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Advertisement

“Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.”

The film also sees the return of Jonathan Majors as Kang, and original Ant-Man villain Darren Cross (Corey Stoll) as MODOK. Bill Murray is set to debut as Lord Krylar alongside David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian and William Jackson Harper.

Does Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania have a post-credits scene?

Like almost every Marvel movie before it, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania does indeed have two post-credits scenes. The first takes place after the stylised credits, while the other is revealed right at the end of the film’s 125-minute run-time.

We won’t give anything anyway but you’re going to want to stay and watch them both, especially with Secret Invasion set to premiere later this year alongside The Marvels, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and Loki season 2.

Advertisement

In a four star review, NME wrote: “Previous Ant-Man films felt slight compared to their bigger Avengers brothers, and even director Peyton Reed concedes the action-comedies were only “fun little palate cleansers”. Quantumania is different. Much darker in tone and more impactful to the franchise’s overarching narrative, Lang’s psychedelic sojourn has a weightier feel to it that’s more in keeping with the Russo Brothers’ climactic epics Infinity War and Endgame.”