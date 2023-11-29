Is there a new song in Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie?

Beyoncé returns to the big screen with her live concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

Written, directed and produced by the singer, the film charts the development and execution of the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in support of her seventh studio album of the same name.

Along with her husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter, the film features guest appearances from Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion and Kendrick Lamar.

Advertisement

The film was released in cinemas through AMC theaters in the US on December 1, much like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which came out in October.

Are there any new songs in Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé?

The film doesn’t feature any new songs from Beyoncé. It does, however, feature some tracks which weren’t included on the ‘Renaissance’ tour’s initial setlist.

The special inclusions include covers of Tina Turner’s ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ and ‘Love Hangover’ by Diana Ross. Kendrick Lamar performs on ‘America Has A Problem’, while ‘Kitty Kat’ from Beyoncé’s 2006 album ‘B’Day’ and a special version of ‘Naughty Girl’ are also featured.

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for the film was released in November – you can check it out above.

A synopsis reads: “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of ‘Renaissance World Tour’, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

Advertisement

“Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

The film is released in cinemas worldwide from December 1. A release date on streaming services has yet to be announced.