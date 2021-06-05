Issa Rae has joined the cast of Spider-Man: Intro The Spider-Verse sequel, according to reports.

The Hollywood Reporter say that the Insecure actor will voice Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, in the much-anticipated animated sequel which is set for release next year, on October 7 2022.

Rae will join returning actors Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld while Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson will direct the feature.

Peter Ramsey, who directed the first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is returning to the sequel as an executive producer. The screenplay, meanwhile, has been written by producing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller along with David Callaham, who has written for Wonder Woman 1984 and Ant-Man previously.

Back in February, Rae told Variety about her love of the franchise, saying: “Since the third grade, I’ve loved Spider-Man, comic books, memorabilia, everything,” she told the publication.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was announced in 2019 with a brief teaser clip.

The ten-second video depicted variations on a graffiti-style Spider-Man logo with ‘2022’ superimposed on top.

The original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which came out in December 2018, grossed $138 million worldwide in just 12 days. Speaking to the LA Times, filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller revealed that it took 800 people four years to create the film.

“We wanted it to look like when you open a comic book or a graphic novel for the first time,” Lord said, revealing that each second of the 117-minute film took an artist a week to complete.

The pair also said they didn’t receive their first perfect shot until a year and a half into the process.