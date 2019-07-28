‘It: Chapter 2’ epic runtime is almost as long as ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The movie's original edit is said to have been four hours long

Those looking forward to seeing It: Chapter 2 might want to grab a quick power nap before heading to the cinema this coming September.

Earlier this week, a listing on AMC Theatres’ website stated that the runtime for the upcoming sequel to 2017’s horror hit will sit at two hours and 45 minutes, which almost rivals that of Marvel‘s Avengers: Endgame, which clocked in at three hours and two minutes.

Confirming the news to Digital Spy, director Andy Muschietti said of the extensive runtime: “Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint.” He then revealed that the movie’s original edit spanned four hours.

“At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story,” Muschietti explained. “However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s four hours long, you realise that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.”

He continued: “You cannot deliver a four-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable — no matter what they see — but we ended up having a movie that is two hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good.”

It: Chapter 2 arrives in cinemas on September 6th, 2019.

Meanwhile, a new immersive experience based on the forthcoming It: Chapter 2 is coming to London next month.

The Vaults Experience is based on the massively anticipated movie, which arrives on screens this September, and will make its way to the Vaults under Waterloo Station in advance of the film’s release.