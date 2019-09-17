‘It Chapter Two’ star Bill Skarsgård reveals ideas for a third film

"I don't think it's quite what people expect. It's something different."





It Chapter Two star Bill Skarsgård has revealed that a third movie could be in the works.

Despite the second part of Stephen King’s big screen adaptation bringing things to an end, the Pennywise actor explained that there’s been talk of a third movie.

Describing how there’s a “few ideas” for a sequel, he said: “[Director] Andy [Muschietti] and I have discussed ideas for what a third movie would look like.

“I don’t think it’s quite what people expect. It’s something different.”

“The first two stories are the book, and the second film is the end of that story. So we would do something quite literally off book. There are a few ideas floating around,” he told Arrow in the Head.

“I feel like I’ve done what I can with the incarnation of Pennywise as we know of him, so I think it would be a cool idea to change up a few things.

“So, without going into too much detail, there is a story that we’re kind of excited about, but it’s way too early to say. But we’ll see, we’ll see.”

In a four-star review, NME described It: Chapter Two as “a scare-laden sequel that’s stuffed with references to your favourite movies”.

“For the most part, Muschietti’s sequel is a tightly-constructed potboiler that balances humour and horror in a satisfying way. As a bonus, Derry’s bloodthirsty harlequin has a hinted-at backstory that’s perfect for a prequel,” our verdict stated.

“Who knows? Pennywise may have the last laugh after all.”