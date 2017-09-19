‘IT’ director reveals which horror classic he wants to remake next

Andy Muschietti wants to direct another Stephen King classic: 'Pet Sematary'

IT director Andy Muschietti has revealed which other Stephen King classic he wants to remake.

The filmmaker’s modern IT adaptation hit cinemas in September and has topped box office lists around the world.

Speaking in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Muschietti revealed that he has a “dream” to direct a remake of King’s 1983 horror novel Pet Sematary, which was originally made into a film in 1989.

“My affection for Pet Sematary will go on until I die,” Muschietti said. “I will always dream about the possibility of making a movie.”

His sister and IT co-producer Barbara Muschietti added: “We’ll see who gets to it first. But it is the first Stephen King book that we read, and it’s something that has been a great love, because it is possibly King’s most personal book. You can imagine his young family. What will you do to be able to keep your family? How far would you go?”

She added: “But if we do it, we have to do it justice, like we did with IT. The versions we read in the past years, the scripts we’ve read, have not been, in our opinion, representative of the book.”

