“It isn’t funny or exciting”: Here are the first critic reactions to ‘Men in Black: International’

It doesn't look good for the F. Gary Gray-directed alien flick.

Critics have shared their reactions to the new Men in Black movie, Men in Black: International – it arrives in UK cinemas on June 14.

Starring Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, the latest instalment of the MIB franchise sees Agents M and H tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organisation.

Reviews so far point towards the follow-up to 2012’s Men in Black 3 not being very good. IGN wrote: “MiB: International tries to invoke the original, but fails to match its key achievements: it isn’t funny or exciting.” It also added that more than anything else, the movie “feels soulless.”

Even harsher than that, Peter Bradshaw at The Guardian wrote: “It’s time once again for what must now be called the Meh in Black, making another intensely tiresome and pointless reappearance.”

Commenting on the movie’s attempt to challenge the gender stereotype within the franchise, Bradshaw felt that it was “similarly insincere” to that of the recent X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix.

Suggesting the studio bring the franchise to a close, Bradshaw added: “It’s time to wave the neuralyzer in the face of every executive involved and murmur softly: forget about this franchise.”

Games Radar noted that it “takes more than two Avengers and the director of Fast & Furious 8 to make MIB hip again.”

“International is better than Men in Black II and worse than Men in Black III, and they’re all bad, so erase this sentence from your memory,” a review by Entertainment Weekly read.

Describing the movie as “unexpectedly enjoyable,” Empire‘s James Dyer was a little more favourable by giving the F. Gary Gray-directed movie a three-star rating. “Part soft reboot, part extended gag reel, this never takes off as a sci-fi mystery,” he says. “But thanks to another powerfully appealing central combo, there’s more than enough goofy fun to save you reaching for the neuralyzer.”

Bill Nye took to Twitter to post about seeing the movie. Sharing a photograph of himself in a pair of black sunglasses, much like the Men in Black, Nye dropped some knowledge. “At Men In Black premiere,” he began. “There are 200 billion stars in our galaxy. That’s likely 2 trillion planets. Aliens gotta’ be out there…”

