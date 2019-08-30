‘IT’ director Andy Muschietti says another Pennywise sequel is possible

'Chapter Two' of Muschietti's two-part movie adaptation of Stephen King's acclaimed horror novel hits cinemas next month

IT director Andy Muschietti has said that he would be interested in making another sequel featuring the book’s shapeshifting villain, Pennywise.

The second part of Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel, titled It Chapter Two, will open in cinemas on September 6. Early critic reviews of the film, which follows the Losers’ Club returning to Derry as adults to take on Pennywise, have been mixed.

With IT producer Barbara Muschietti recently confirming that Chapter Two will close the book in terms of the narrative of King’s original novel following the events of 2017’s Chapter One, her director brother Andy has revealed that he hasn’t closed the door on making another IT sequel in the near future — with the mythology surrounding Pennywise being one such inspiration.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though,” he told io9. “Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. [Pennywise has] been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.

“It’s always exciting to think of eventually exploring this mythology. It’s very exciting.”

Muschietti was also keen, however, to dampen speculation that there any plans in place to further explore Pennywise’s terrifying backstory at this stage, adding: “But, for now, there’s nothing on the table.”

